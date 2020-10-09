Date: October 9, 2020

Song Title: BBC

Artist: Blaqbonez

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Spax

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Chocolate City/100 Crowns

Details/Takeaway: Blaqbonez taps into his freaky, profane side with the release of this new innuendo-filled single. It is a love-soaked Bashment-number, on which Blaq drops verses about steamy trysts. It is Blaq at his cheeky and provocative best; expertly toeing the line between risqué and sexy.

On the song, Blaqbonez calls himself, "Emeka the stallion..." as a metaphor for his sexual prowess. This is Blaqbonez's first single since 'Haba,' and second release in a few weeks after the BeatsByJayy-produced loosie, 'Big Brother.'

You can play 'BBC' below;