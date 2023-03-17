Mr. Dutch releases his latest project 'Tornado Ride'

Bright Ukpabi, known professionally as Mr. Dutch, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter renowned for his alter ego, Afro Cyborg. Bursting onto the scene with hits such as 'Antidote', 'Keys To My Heart' and 'E No Finish' featuring Burna Boy, Mr. Dutch brought the Afro Cyborg to life through the visuals for his song titled, 'Mamacita'. In 2022, he teamed up with artist Kida Kudz for the joint project 'World Citizens'. The EP showcased flourishing talent bridging between London and Lagos' parallel Afrofusion scenes, a compilation of talent and sound. His latest collection of work will certainly cement his status as an artist to watch.

Tornado Ride is definitely one those tracks to go to in every mood! While listening you may notice several instances of immediate emotional outburst as you engage the outercourse that serenades and drifts you away into the world of love fantasy. The good news is if you know it is fantasy, you are still in touch with reality.

Tornado Ride is available on all major streaming services.

Stream & Download Here: https://ffm.to/tornadoride

For more 🎧 Mr Dutch Vibes Available on your streaming platform of choice here: https://linktr.ee/mrdutch

