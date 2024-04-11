Asake says he was not bothered by Grammy loss, hints on new album

In a new feature with GQ Magazine, Asake touched on his recent nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards which he lost to South African star Tyla.

According to the hitmaker who was nominated alongside Olamide for their hit song 'Amapiano', losing out on the Grammys despite being considered one of the favourites didn't faze him. Asake didn't consider it a loss as he fully appreciated what being nominated meant to him.

“It’s not a loss for me. I might just get more next year. But in my head, I was not even taking it too seriously. I appreciate the fact that they nominated me—I won’t lie, that’s a lot to me. Even, I didn’t see that coming this soon. I’m relaxed about it. Maybe because I know there will be a day that win will come,” he tells GQ's Frazier Tharpe.

Also in the interview, Asake stated that while his electrifying mainstream run was only being 3 years, it took him many years to get to his current position even though the years outside the limelight aren't considered by many people who only focus on success.

“You have to understand: I got there in two years, but I’ve been working for years. People are counting the days you’re successful. They don’t count the days you’ve been working toward it. Nobody gives a fuck about that.”

Asake also spoke on his highly anticipated third album which he says will further show his range.

“I’ll never limit myself on one thing. I might wake up tomorrow and tell you I want to do an all-reggae album. Maybe that’s where God just directs me. For me to be able to do Mr. Money and people love it, that means it is inside me. It’s just for me to try to always bring it out, be focused, and always do it. It is inside you. I always say any artist that make a hit song—they can always make 40,000 hit songs. But it’s just like, if you forget yourself, then you can’t make the song again. The problem is not to forget who you are.”

Asake has kicked off his 2024 with 'Only Me' which he released on his birthday. He also made a definitive guest appearance on Zlatan's 'Bust Down' which offers fans something to hold on to until his next release.

