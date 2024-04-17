Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix is the biggest Nigerian song of Jan - March 2024

When the remix was released in January, it generated an instant reaction from listeners across social media who were divided as to the quality of Davido's guest appearance.

The social media fanfare would translate into success as the song would go on to top TurnTable Top 100 for multiple weeks.

According to data collated by TurnTable Charts, 'Twe Twe' remix is the biggest song in the first quarter of 2024 across all four major streaming platforms (Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Audiomack) as well as garnering more airplay reach than any other song.

Mohbad & Chike's chart-topping single 'Egwu' ranks second on the list as the song continues to enjoy success across all platforms since its release in December 2023.

Shallipopi and Odumodublvck's hit collaboration 'Cast' is number three on the list. Omah Lay's 'Holy Ghost' is number 4 while Seyi Vibez's 'Different Pattern' off his 'NAHAMciaga' EP rounds off the top 5.

Top 20 songs of Q1 2024 across all streaming platforms.

1. Twe Twe (Remix) - Kizz Daniel, Davido

2. Egwu - Mohbad, Chike

3. Cast - Shallipopi, ODUMODUBLVCK

4. Holy Ghost - Omah Lay

5. Different Pattern - Seyi Vibez

6. IDK - Wizkid, Zlatan

7. Cana - Seyi Vibez

8. Happiness - Sarz, Asake, Gunna

9. Too Busy To Be Bae - Kizz Daniel

10. Do I (Remix) - Phyno, Burna Boy

11. Umbrella - Nasboi, Wande Coal

12. Big Baller - Flavour

13. DND - Rema

14. Only Me - Asake

15. Lonely At The Top - Asake

16. Blood On The Dance Floor - ODUMODUBLVCK, Bloody Civilian, Wale

17. Ololufe - Wizkid, Wande Coal

18. Commas - Ayra Starr

19. Ohema - Victony, Crayon, Bella Shmurda