ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria this week

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mohbad's music continues to enjoy commercial resurgence following his demise.

Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria this week
Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria this week

Recommended articles

Following his death, Mohbad's music has continued to enjoy a massive resurgence on streaming platforms across the country.

According to TurnTable Charts which is the only aggregate chart system in Nigerian that aggregates data across TV, Radio, and streaming platforms, Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria in the tracking week of September 29 — October 5 with a cumulative view of 2.3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since his passing, listeners have been going back to the music of the Street Hop sensation who added immense excitement to the music industry through his blend of Juju, Hip Hop, Afrobeats, and Gospel music through which he documents the reality of the inner city folks.

He recently logged a record of 6 songs on TurnTable Top 100 as his EPs 'Blessed' and 'Light' enjoyed massive streaming numbers with his single 'Ask About Me' reaching NO. 1 on the chart.

Following his passing, tributes have continued to pour in for Mohbad from Nigerian and outside the country with American rappers Meek Mill, Lil Durk, and Kodak Black all paying their respect.

In Nigeria, a candlelight procession was held in honour of Mohbad across several states. In Lagos, the procession took place at the Muri Okunola Park and had in attendance several artists including Davido, Zlatan, Chike, Skales, and Falz.

Mohbad's death has led to massive public reaction over accusations of foul play and the Nigerian Police has since begun investigations to uncover the circumstances behind his demise.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Teju Babyface announces the birth of his 3rd child, a girl

Teju Babyface announces the birth of his 3rd child, a girl

The super talented Nissi releases new EP 'Unboxed'

The super talented Nissi releases new EP 'Unboxed'

Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria this week

Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria this week

Toke Makinwa to feature as lead star in tourism movie titled '180 Nigeria'

Toke Makinwa to feature as lead star in tourism movie titled '180 Nigeria'

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Skales puts EFCC on blast for allegedly breaking into his house

Skales puts EFCC on blast for allegedly breaking into his house

Fake Liars  —  A Hilarious Comedy Starring Ceec, Nkem Owoh, Uche Montana, others

Fake Liars  —  A Hilarious Comedy Starring Ceec, Nkem Owoh, Uche Montana, others

Meet 4 South African women from Showmax's latest show 'Bae Beyond Borders'

Meet 4 South African women from Showmax's latest show 'Bae Beyond Borders'

DJ Cuppy receives award for philanthropy, gives acceptance speech

DJ Cuppy receives award for philanthropy, gives acceptance speech

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda immortalizes Mohbad in new song

Bella Shmurda immortalises Mohbad in new song

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

Davido apologises to fans, promises to bring Timeless concert to Delta State

Davido apologises to fans, promises to bring Timeless concert to Delta State