Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria this week

Following his death, Mohbad's music has continued to enjoy a massive resurgence on streaming platforms across the country.

According to TurnTable Charts which is the only aggregate chart system in Nigerian that aggregates data across TV, Radio, and streaming platforms, Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria in the tracking week of September 29 — October 5 with a cumulative view of 2.3 million.

Since his passing, listeners have been going back to the music of the Street Hop sensation who added immense excitement to the music industry through his blend of Juju, Hip Hop, Afrobeats, and Gospel music through which he documents the reality of the inner city folks.

He recently logged a record of 6 songs on TurnTable Top 100 as his EPs 'Blessed' and 'Light' enjoyed massive streaming numbers with his single 'Ask About Me' reaching NO. 1 on the chart.

Following his passing, tributes have continued to pour in for Mohbad from Nigerian and outside the country with American rappers Meek Mill, Lil Durk, and Kodak Black all paying their respect.

In Nigeria, a candlelight procession was held in honour of Mohbad across several states. In Lagos, the procession took place at the Muri Okunola Park and had in attendance several artists including Davido, Zlatan, Chike, Skales, and Falz.