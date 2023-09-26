ADVERTISEMENT
Mohbad records 6 entries in top 10 of TurnTable Top 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mohbad achieves remarkable post-humous feat as his songs continue to soar on streaming platforms.

In the latest issue of TurnTable weekly Top 100 Nigeria chart, the deceased musician recorded a remarkable six entries in the top 10.

In the chart week dated September 15 - 21, 2023, Mohbad's 'Ask About Me' moved up 20 places to NO. 2, 'Beast & Peace' moved up 29 places to NO. 3, and 'Peace' reached NO. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria chart moves up 23 places to 23.

'Pariwo' featuring Bella Shmurda moves up 44 places to NO. 7, 'Sabi' moves 68 places to NO. 8, and 'Feel Good' moves 25 places to NO. 9.

Since his passing, Mohbad's music has received a rocketed increase in streaming with his debut EP 'Light' released in 2020 and his sophomore EP 'Blessed' released in 2023 enjoying a resurgence on streaming platforms.

Mohbad's passing has been met with an outcry from the general public who demands investigations into the issues of foul play surrounding his death.

The late talented Street Hop maestro has been eulogized by both Nigerian and international artists including Lil Durk, Meek Mill, and Kodak Black.

A memorial in honour of the late Mohbad was held on September 21, 2023, in Lagos state as thousands of fans and several artists including Davido, Chike, Falz, Zlatan, and Skales all in attendance.

