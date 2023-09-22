ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Thousands of fans turn out for Mohbad's Memorial in Lagos

Adeayo Adebiyi

Thousands of Nigerians gathered to pay their respect to the late musician Mohbad.

Thousands of fans turn out for Mohbad's Memorial in Lagos
Thousands of fans turn out for Mohbad's Memorial in Lagos

Recommended articles

Mohbad's death has attracted reactions from the general public and public figures from Nigerians and beyond.

His colleagues in the Nigerian music industry have shared kind words that capture Mohbad as a kind, supportive, and hugely talented artist. Fans have also returned to the music with which he made many happy and provided solace during his impressive career.

On Thursday September 21, 2023, Lagos state joined the ongoing nationwide memorial procession for the late Street Hop sensation. Thousands of fans gathered at the Muri Okunola Park to pay their respect to Mohbad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The colour code for the event was white which is a symbol of light and Mohbad's mantra and moniker.

With the multitude of cars headed to the Park, there was inevitably going to be traffic and this led fans to make the long walk from Lekki Toll Gate to the Park.

The memorial was attended by musicians, media personalities, and social media influencers all of whom shared glowing tributes and reiterated the demand for justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the weather bright and clear and men of the police force on the ground to provide security and manage the crowd, the event promised to be one worthy of the memory of the beloved artist.

The event was hosted by celebrity Media Personality and Hypeman DOtun while the opening Christian and Islamic prayers were led by Skales and Aloma DMW.

Musicians Chike, Skales, and Falz, and Social Media Influencer ODG Recent were among the first set of people to pay their respects.

Chike shared that he only met Mohbad a few months ago and in that time, he greatly admired his kind heart and cheerful spirit. Similarly, Falz who opened his speech with a rendition of Mohbad's 'Ask About Me' stated that the Nigerian music industry has been robbed of a bright star while echoing the demand for justice.

Social Media Influencers Kikie and Cute Abiola also demanded justice for the late artist whose death has been the subject of a massive public outburst over accusations of foul play.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speech, Zlatan shared a Bible verse while also encouraging those going through tough times to speak up and seek help. Davido's presence on stage greatly excited the crowd who erupted in loud cheers.

The megastar expressed his sadness over Mohbad's passing as he shared that he has received calls from different parts of the world from concerned individuals. Davido demanded that the police conduct a swift investigation while also promising that the deceased's family, especially his son would be well provided for.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event ended a few minutes past 8 PM after a minute silence in memory of Mohbad which was followed by loud cheers from fans in whose hearts the Street Hop sensation will be kept alive.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

The ships in the house are fake - Cross and Pere on BBNaija All Stars

The ships in the house are fake - Cross and Pere on BBNaija All Stars

Stop asking for a DNA test - Mary Njoku defends Mohbad's widow Omowumi

Stop asking for a DNA test - Mary Njoku defends Mohbad's widow Omowumi

Thousands of fans turn out for Mohbad's Memorial in Lagos

Thousands of fans turn out for Mohbad's Memorial in Lagos

AY’s Merry Men 3 lands official release date

AY’s Merry Men 3 lands official release date

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scores 12 AMAA 2023 nominations

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scores 12 AMAA 2023 nominations

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responds to queries on why he keeps dreadlocks

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responds to queries on why he keeps dreadlocks

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song (VIDEO)

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song [VIDEO]

Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

Goya Menor pens open letter to the Nigerian music industry

#JusticeforMohbad: Goya Menor pens open letter to the Nigerian music industry