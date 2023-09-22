Thousands of fans turn out for Mohbad's Memorial in Lagos

Mohbad's death has attracted reactions from the general public and public figures from Nigerians and beyond.

His colleagues in the Nigerian music industry have shared kind words that capture Mohbad as a kind, supportive, and hugely talented artist. Fans have also returned to the music with which he made many happy and provided solace during his impressive career.

On Thursday September 21, 2023, Lagos state joined the ongoing nationwide memorial procession for the late Street Hop sensation. Thousands of fans gathered at the Muri Okunola Park to pay their respect to Mohbad.

The colour code for the event was white which is a symbol of light and Mohbad's mantra and moniker.

With the multitude of cars headed to the Park, there was inevitably going to be traffic and this led fans to make the long walk from Lekki Toll Gate to the Park.

The memorial was attended by musicians, media personalities, and social media influencers all of whom shared glowing tributes and reiterated the demand for justice.

With the weather bright and clear and men of the police force on the ground to provide security and manage the crowd, the event promised to be one worthy of the memory of the beloved artist.

The event was hosted by celebrity Media Personality and Hypeman DOtun while the opening Christian and Islamic prayers were led by Skales and Aloma DMW.

Musicians Chike, Skales, and Falz, and Social Media Influencer ODG Recent were among the first set of people to pay their respects.

Chike shared that he only met Mohbad a few months ago and in that time, he greatly admired his kind heart and cheerful spirit. Similarly, Falz who opened his speech with a rendition of Mohbad's 'Ask About Me' stated that the Nigerian music industry has been robbed of a bright star while echoing the demand for justice.

Social Media Influencers Kikie and Cute Abiola also demanded justice for the late artist whose death has been the subject of a massive public outburst over accusations of foul play.

In his speech, Zlatan shared a Bible verse while also encouraging those going through tough times to speak up and seek help. Davido's presence on stage greatly excited the crowd who erupted in loud cheers.

The megastar expressed his sadness over Mohbad's passing as he shared that he has received calls from different parts of the world from concerned individuals. Davido demanded that the police conduct a swift investigation while also promising that the deceased's family, especially his son would be well provided for.

