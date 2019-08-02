Artist: M.I. Abaga featuring Nonso Amadi
Song Title: Playlist
Genre: Vibes
Date of release: August 2, 2019
Album: Rendezvous
Producer: Nonso Amadi and M.I. Abaga
Label: Chocolate City
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: In the early weeks of 2018, Nigerian rapper, M.I. Abaga released his ‘playlist,’ Rendezvous, which seemed to document the happenings of an entire Lagos day.
At track three was a collaboration with R&B/Afro-fusion act, Nonso Amadi, a would-be love song. A few minutes ago, the video for the song debuted on YouTube.
You can watch the video below;