Artist: M.I. Abaga featuring Nonso Amadi

Song Title: Playlist

Genre: Vibes

Date of release: August 2, 2019

Album: Rendezvous

Producer: Nonso Amadi and M.I. Abaga

Label: Chocolate City

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: In the early weeks of 2018, Nigerian rapper, M.I. Abaga released his ‘playlist,’ Rendezvous, which seemed to document the happenings of an entire Lagos day.

At track three was a collaboration with R&B/Afro-fusion act, Nonso Amadi, a would-be love song. A few minutes ago, the video for the song debuted on YouTube.

You can watch the video below;