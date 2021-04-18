Meet Nanya Ijeh, Keizy Sugarh and Delia, three women who made 'Daughters of Gaia' for women and the disabled [Pulse Interview]

It is aimed at making women and marginalized individuals stronger citizens by equipping them with useful resources to demand accountability and just institutions.

Voice Inclusion is aimed at fostering multi-stakeholder dialogues and town hall engagements with public officials in states like Imo, Kaduna, and the FCT as well as generating a feedback mechanism that connects the newly-mentored active citizens with their accountable government officials.

Understanding that music is the instinctive cultural language of Nigeria, Accountability Lab plans to court the participation of young people, women, and physically-challenged people by using a three-song peak that speaks to different parts of the marginalized experience.

On the EP titled Daughters of Gaia Keizy Sugarh brings the wily determination of people living with marginalization, detailing their story with grace while Delia, and Nanya Ijeh brings pathos and soul to their songs. Pulse Nigeria spoke with the three young women to get their perspective;

Delia

Pulse: Who is Delia?

Delia: Fidelia Allwell Iringe-Koko is a singer, songwriter and performer whose music cuts across the various genres, although my favourite genres are Soul, Jazz and Afro-pop. I studied Linguistics and Communications at the University of Port Harcourt and I am currently a school teacher.

My songs and lyrics are deep, inspirational and motivational and a reflection of the happenings in our everyday life. I sing with a blend of English and pidgin to give a stamp of identity that my brand is Nigeria and also to be able to communicate to larger audiences.

Pulse: What attracted you to this project?

I was attracted to the project due to the fact that as a conscious artiste. I saw an opportunity through this project to add my voice to the need for greater inclusion of minorities especially for those living with disabilities.

Pulse: Describe the experience working with Accountability Lab?

It's been an amazing journey with Accountability Lab, it has helped me discover myself and recognize the relevance of my kind of music.

Accountability Lab has further educated and encouraged me to speak out about the ills of society like gender inequality and domestic violence and so forth, and not play to the gallery by making music just for the fun of it, but to make music with the potential to change society and promote egalitarianism.

Pulse: Why is music an important part of this movement?

Music is an important part of the movement as it is said to be a universal language and resonates across class, religion, gender, age and race.

Its potential to reach a very wide audience and the fact that it can be timeless also makes it a veritable tool for the movement.

Historically, music has played a vital role in many movements and struggles against oppression and inequalities whether in the days of apartheid in south africa or here in Nigeria With Fela anikulapo kuti using his music to attract global attention and masses awareness during the era of the military rigime.

Pulse: When Lawmakers are patriarchal, how can music aid change of systematic oppression against disabled Nigerians?

Music can help raise awareness and attract various stakeholder’s attention, it keeps the debate fresh and can put pressure on lawmakers to do the needful and ensure people with disabilities are provided for by the law.

Keizy Sugarh

Pulse: Who is Keizy Sugarh

Keizy: KEIZY SUGARH is a conscious female Rapper and a multi-talented creative that is enthusiastic about using music as a tool for change, spreading good vibes, positivity and emphasizing on peaceful living.

Pulse: What attracted you to this project?

My main attraction was being given the opportunity to communicate the Truth using My Music and knowing that I shared the same space, values and opinions with people of Like mind. People who are ready and willing to devote Time and Energy to making Life worth Living for Everyone.

Pulse: Describe your experience, working on this project?

Receiving the news that I was selected to be one of the Top 10 finalists for VOICE2REP 2020 was easily one of the greatest achievements of my life. Working with Accountability Lab has been intriguing, educative and informative for Me. It was an eye-opening game changer for my career and I feel really honored.

Pulse: Did you guys create the music together?

Not in the studio exactly, but [Accountability Lab] held a conference with the artists in Abuja. We met with delegates who fed us with facts, figures and news concerning the issues we were to address, so Yes we more or less created the Music together.

Pulse; Are you feminist?

Oh yes, I am.

Anything that concerns (non-violent) fighting for Equity and Equal Human rights for the Girl child, I am always game.

Pulse: What is feminism to you?

Feminism is the act of educating people on the importance of letting every woman have access to their fundamental human rights!

Pulse: What was your headspace like while recording ‘She be woman’?

I was livid. I came across some news about how women are treated in some places, (especially Africa) experiences I have had in the past & the mindset of the average African man towards a woman, so I made sure I communicated the fact that a woman is not a second choice and is never to be treated with disdain.

Pulse: Are there any attractive privileges about the patriarchy?

Placing one gender above the other topples the very balance of Life itself. There is nothing attractive about Patriarchy.

Nanya Ijeh

Pulse: Who Is Nanya?

Nanya: Nanya Ijeh is an Alternative/Afro-soul singer and activist based in Lagos, Nigeria. The Delta Nigeria descent is a graduate of Political Science from Babcock University. Her interest in pursuing music as a career crystallized when she moved to Lagos in 2011 and studied Music Theory, and Vocals at the Muson Basic School.

The beauty of Nanya's Music is deeply rooted in the tone of her Voice, a wide vocal range, and the powerful emotions her vocals exude.

Nanya's Music is inspired by Love, social interactions and spirituality. These have defined the themes of her singles ‘No Hate’ ‘Plastic People’ and her most recent release ‘Human Being.’ She is also the female vocalist behind the Official Soundtrack of the 2021 Movie ‘Namaste Wahala.’

Pulse: What attracted you to this project?

My main attraction to this project is my belief in a better Nigeria, and how this can only come to be when young, forward thinking Nigerians get involved in the governance of the country.

Pulse: Describe the experience of working on Voice2Rep?

Before being a part of the Voice2Rep 2020 edition powered by Accountability Lab, I had been a singer/songwriter who just loved making music. But the training and Mentorship sessions opened my eyes to all the social issues that could be addressed if musicians and artists raised awareness through their craft, and took part in the conversations for a better society.

These sessions opened my understanding to the business of music and exposed me to the intricacies of the craft. It is an experience I will never forget, and I can boldly say, it has marked a turnaround in how I see myself as an artist. I am forever grateful.

Pulse: Why Do we need a voice for the marginalised Demographic?

As with most systems, a society is as strong as its ability to represent it’s citizens. Looking at the world powers of our time, we can see that they have found ways to ensure all communities, pressure groups, and individuals are factored into their decision making processes. Hence the need for these marginalised demographic to have a voice, so their pressing needs can be properly spelled out.

Pulse: How can this EP inspire Multi-stakeholder conversations around marginalisation?

Daughters Of Gaia, we hope the EP raises awareness and government officials can listen to the voice of the people.

Pulse What inspired ‘Young Bold and Free’?

Young Bold And Free is mostly a note to self. It is a reminder that I was told in my younger years that I am the future , and that the time to be involved is now. It is a reminder that I have to make a difference in my youthful years, and that I must be bold in order to be truly free.

Pulse: We’ve heard songs like this before. Do you think it’s a situation of finding new ways to say these things is it good enough to just keep saying them?