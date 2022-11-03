Details: Mavin Records were set to release the first single 'Won Da Mo' off their upcoming compilation album on Friday, 4th November 2022. However, they have announced a change in plans following the passing of Davido and Chioma's son Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events
Nigerian music label Mavin Records has announced that they will be pushing back the release of their single in response to the recent passing of Davido's son.
According to the post, the release has been postponed to 9th November, 2022.
"Mavin All Stars' Won Da Mo release date has now been moved to Wednesday 9th, November. The road still leads to the dynasty!!!" the post reads.
This sees Mavin Records join the list of artists who have postponed their upcoming releases in the wake of the painful passing of 3-year-old Ifeanyi Adeleke who was reported to have drowned in a pool at the family house in Banana Island.
Earlier today 3rd November, Wizkid also revealed the postponement of his upcoming album 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic events.
Condolences have continued to pour in from Fans, colleagues, Nigerians, and personalities around the world over the painful loss of the toddler whose passing has cast a dark cloud over the Nigerian music industry.
