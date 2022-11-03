Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

According to the post, the release has been postponed to 9th November, 2022.

"Mavin All Stars' Won Da Mo release date has now been moved to Wednesday 9th, November. The road still leads to the dynasty!!!" the post reads.

Pulse Nigeria

This sees Mavin Records join the list of artists who have postponed their upcoming releases in the wake of the painful passing of 3-year-old Ifeanyi Adeleke who was reported to have drowned in a pool at the family house in Banana Island.

Earlier today 3rd November, Wizkid also revealed the postponement of his upcoming album 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic events.