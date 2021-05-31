RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Simi and Adekunle Gold wish their daughter a happy birthday with new single

Motolani Alake

This means that their daughter has now inspired two singles. The first was 'Duduke' and she wasn't even born yet at the time.

Simi and Adekunle Gold wish their daughter a happy birthday with new single. (Instagram/SymplySimi)

Details/Takeaway: On May 31, Simi and Adekunle Gold shut down social media as they wished their daughter, Adejare a happy first birthday.

The celebration came with a new single titled 'Happy Birthday.' This means that their daughter has now inspired two singles. The first was 'Duduke' and she wasn't even born yet at the time.

Artist: Simi and Adekunle Gold

Song Title: Happy Birthday

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: May 30, 2021

Label: Studio Brat

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBD

You can play the video below;

