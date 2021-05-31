Simi and Adekunle Gold wish their daughter a happy birthday with new single
This means that their daughter has now inspired two singles. The first was 'Duduke' and she wasn't even born yet at the time.
Recommended articles
The celebration came with a new single titled 'Happy Birthday.' This means that their daughter has now inspired two singles. The first was 'Duduke' and she wasn't even born yet at the time.
Artist: Simi and Adekunle Gold
Song Title: Happy Birthday
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: May 30, 2021
Label: Studio Brat
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBD
You can play the video below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng