Artist: Biwon

Song Title: G-Wagon

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: July 19, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Krizbeatz

Video Director: Clarence Peter

Details/Takeaway: Biwom tells a poignant, and sometimes hilarious story. The gbedu/afrobeats song uses the ‘precious’ nature of a G-Wagon SUV to describe the worth of a human being.

Lyrical cohesion isn't a requirement for quality lamba music, but that doesn't matter to Biwom. Her second verse is particularly impressive as her story aligns. The only problem is that the soundscape has changed.

'Alternative afrobeats' is the new cool - don't tell anybody I said that. This song will get Biwom some buzz because it's good and her talent is obvious, but it might not be enough to truly help her breakout - except she has a sizeable budget to push it, that is. Nonetheless, I might be wrong.

For now, the song will do the job, but going forward, it might not be enough. The beat has to sound more contemporary. It might represent a sharp change for Biwom, but that might be what it requires.

You can listen to the song below;