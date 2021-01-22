On January 22, 2021, veteran Nigerian songwriter and performing artiste, Bankulli and Not3s released their new single, 'Foreign.'

The song is crafted around a beautiful African woman with incredible dance moves. In December 2020, 22-year-old Not3s whose 2017 and 2018 albums were critically acclaimed sings in his native Yoruba and English.

The London act who hails from Ibadan, Nigeria also confessed his susceptibility to the girl's moves.

For his part, Bankulii delivers his trademark vocals with several layers when it was required. The song is produced by DJ Coublon and the song was released via Bankulli's company, Bankulli Entertainment.

You can play the song below;