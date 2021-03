Details/Takeaway: Legendary Styles became Nigeria's obsession after his single, 'I See, I Saw' became a social media sensation.

However, he's now back with a remix with Nigerian rap star, Falz. The record was mixed by Alpha Ojini.

Artiste: Legendary Styles featuring Falz

Song: Loose Guard I See, I Saw

Album: TBD

Year: March 10, 2021

Video Director: TBD

Song Producer: Willis Giddem

Genre: Drill

Label: TBD

