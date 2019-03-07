From an accidental meeting many years ago on the streets of Adeniyi Jones, Teeto and Rae Slick are intentional with what they seek to achieve as they bring their experiences and dynamism to bear with Lataaro.

Teeto is no stranger to the rap game, he has actually been here longer than a number of your favorite rappers and truth be told, he is one of the most gifted bar-for-bar stewards on his day.

Sometime in 2009, the Knighthouse Family released the ground-breaking single 'Won Beri' which featured three talented artists. While the contagious vocals of a very young Mo Cheedah serenaded us and Sinzu [Then Sauce Kid] who had recently returned to the country was again impressive especially with his unique flow, the third person on the song was the one that commanded a lot of head turning attention, with his fiery bars and hoarse flow, that third rapper was Teeto Ceemos.

But long after that, Teeto has struggled to hit the heights that matched the level of his talent and for his long delayed official debut project, he teams up with the relatively new Rae Slick, a first-timer who he met in rather comical circumstances and has formed a bond with, similar to that of a brother.

As a lover of the culture, I have followed Teeto's releases consistently over the years, so prior to pressing play on the album, there was a conceived expectation of what the album will be about but to my surprise, this delivered more.

There is singing, the production doesn’t sound like the typical hip-hop beats, there is the trap influence and of course, there is rap, plenty of it.

'Lataaro' which translates to 'Since morning' or 'All Day' perfectly describes the long wait that has trailed the demand of a body of work from Teeto.

One thing that helps the album is the different styles of the rappers which gives it flair and an interesting sense of diversity. Teeto comes through as hard, matured and aggressive while Rae's style just like his last name suggests can be really sleek.

The 10 track album [Fair we proceed to act like the bonus track does not exist] opens with the song, 'Genesis', a truly quality rap joint that builds up slowly with a female voice on the intro as Teeto, who goes solo on this proceeds to read out his credentials on wax.

''In my Uni days, fam, I was a legend, T-Rex was the king, n**ga I was second... Keep doing what you doing, they said it will soon come, months passed and I was back to square one''

Over a laid back beat, Teeto takes us on a journey of how he started rapping back in school, discussing his industry trials and tribulations, frustrations and his time hustling to break through the doors.

He raps with a come of age wisdom as the emotional song closes with some words of support from MI Abaga.

'Remedy' has Rae written all over it, as he effortlessly displays his trap influenced sing-rap delivery style that has become the new trend while the hook playfully mimics the style of rapping credited to a former member of the defunct Remedies, Eedris Abdulkareem.

There are guest features on three of the songs, 'Cash Out', a standout cut all about swagging out looks like the natural radio single. It features Moti Cakes and Lord Vino, with the Abuja based rapper adding a whole new dimension to the song with his impeccable flow and brilliant delivery.

'Elevator Flow', another highlight record that is all Teeto was inspired while he was in the elevator and has singer Maka on hook duties. This is grown man introspective barzzzzzz, reflective, boss talking and heartfelt as he passes the torch to Rae.

''I love Rae Slick, he is something like a relative, I hope he takes rap more serious than I ever did.''

Tomi Thomas and Ex-O are on call duties on 'Speed Dial', pulling off one of the more cheerful moments on the project. Their chemistry is further well built off on 'That Doe.

There are stacks of bars across a majority of the songs, an expected quality when you have rappers of this caliber, but a welcome and compelling bulk can be found on 'Sacrifices' where Teeto again channels his life experiences including the loss of his brother with Slick excelling on the hook.

''My baby brother died, my family forever mourns, God sent his angels to calm us all through the storm.''

The album ends on a triumphant note with 'Everything Bless' as they stay grateful despite all they have had to pass through.

'Lataroo' is a dense album that is enjoyable at first listen and excitingly fresh on multiple plays.

It shows off some truly impressive talents lyrically and concept wise. While Teeto's abilities for those who have been following offers plenty to be revered, and is highlighted on the laid back, deeper records like 'Genesis', 'Elevator Flows' and 'Sacrifice', songs where he puts his emotions on his sleeves.

Rae impresses with his confidence, less than serious persona and places his playful stamp on 'Remedy' and 'That Doe', making them fully his without watering down his ability to also really rap.

On the downside, few records like 'No P' feel a bit out of place, with Teeto at times seeming to struggle with his clarity on some of the less hard-hitting beats.

The duo share incredibly parallel rap philosophies, but while Teeto has remained really loyal to the generation he belongs to, the younger Rae has been influenced by the different forms in which rap has evolved into and it shows vibrantly in how they are able to cohesively make rapping both an art and science.

There’s a lot of good stuff to decipher, songs to make you pity Teeto, and ponder on how he has ''suffered'' in the game and also songs to appreciate the quality that Rae brings.

In an period where rappers are getting hungry again, 'Lataaro' is one of the favorite hip-hop albums out there at the moment and pitched in the same ring with a number of the projects already released, 'Lataaro' is a win for modern-day rap and rap fans.

Listen to 'Lataaro' HERE

Rating: 3.5/5

