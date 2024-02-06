Killer Mike updates album name after winning 3 Grammys

The rapper won Rap Album of the Year for his album 'Micheal', after fending off competition from hip-hop heavyweights including Kendrick Lamar, Drake & 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Travis Scott.

He also won the award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Scientists & Engineers’ featuring Andre 3000, Future, and Erryn Allen Kane.

After his clean sweep of the rap categories, Killer Mike has added "Rap Album of the Year" to his album name on streaming platforms in a celebration of his impressive showing at the 66th Grammy Awards.

His win at the 2024 Grammys marks the first award in 20 years for the 48-year-old Killer Mike who expressed his excitement on stage.

"You cannot tell me that you get too old, you can't tell me it's too late, you can't tell me dreams come true! It is a sweep, it is a sweep, it is a sweep!" Killer Mike said cheerfully as he accepted his third award for the night.

Things however ended on a rather sad note for Killer Mike who was arrested at the ceremony and escorted out in handcuffs by policemen over what was described as a "physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court."