ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Killer Mike updates album name after winning 3 Grammys

Adeayo Adebiyi

Killer Mike updates album name after Grammy win.

Killer Mike updates album name after winning 3 Grammys
Killer Mike updates album name after winning 3 Grammys

Recommended articles

The rapper won Rap Album of the Year for his album 'Micheal', after fending off competition from hip-hop heavyweights including Kendrick Lamar, Drake & 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Travis Scott.

He also won the award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Scientists & Engineers’ featuring Andre 3000, Future, and Erryn Allen Kane.

After his clean sweep of the rap categories, Killer Mike has added "Rap Album of the Year" to his album name on streaming platforms in a celebration of his impressive showing at the 66th Grammy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

His win at the 2024 Grammys marks the first award in 20 years for the 48-year-old Killer Mike who expressed his excitement on stage.

"You cannot tell me that you get too old, you can't tell me it's too late, you can't tell me dreams come true! It is a sweep, it is a sweep, it is a sweep!" Killer Mike said cheerfully as he accepted his third award for the night.

Things however ended on a rather sad note for Killer Mike who was arrested at the ceremony and escorted out in handcuffs by policemen over what was described as a "physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court."

So far, no further information has been provided regarding the details that led to his arrest.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1xBet celebrates ambassador Davido for receiving Grammy recognitions

1xBet celebrates ambassador Davido for receiving Grammy recognitions

I once wanted to become a reverend father because of my father - Charly Boy

I once wanted to become a reverend father because of my father - Charly Boy

The Grammys used & betrayed us, we should stop submitting our songs - Rapper Ikechukwu

The Grammys used & betrayed us, we should stop submitting our songs - Rapper Ikechukwu

Killer Mike updates album name after winning 3 Grammys

Killer Mike updates album name after winning 3 Grammys

I was set up - Lizzy Anjorin debunks allegations that she stole jewellery

I was set up - Lizzy Anjorin debunks allegations that she stole jewellery

Chris Brown, others witness Davido sold-out UnitedMasters Independence Grammy Weekend Party

Chris Brown, others witness Davido sold-out UnitedMasters Independence Grammy Weekend Party

Iyabo Ojo, Alex Osifo, Regina Daniel join the cast of 'Isakaba' sequel

Iyabo Ojo, Alex Osifo, Regina Daniel join the cast of 'Isakaba' sequel

Afrobeats enjoys growth as YouTube Music hits 100 Million subscribers

Afrobeats enjoys growth as YouTube Music hits 100 Million subscribers

Taylor Swift, SZA, Billie Eilish break records at 66th Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift, SZA, Billie Eilish break records at 66th Grammy Awards

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems

Why the Nigerian music industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Rapper Maxino taps Vector, Odumodublvck, Erigga for 'Rich & Wacko' EP

Rapper Maxino taps Vector, Odumodublvck, Erigga for 'Rich & Wacko' EP

Zlatan returns with a new single 'Bust Down' featuring Asake

Zlatan kicks off 2024 with stellar collaboration with Asake

Spyro

Spyro to embark on global musical journey as he announces the Next Rated EP world tour