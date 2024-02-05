Taylor Swift, SZA, Billie Elish break records at 66th Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift became the first artist to win Album of the year for a fourth time, winning for “Midnights”.

Billie Eilish became only the second woman to ever win two Song of the year trophies, winning for 'What Was I Made For', while Victoria Monét broke Sheryl Crow’s record for the oldest solo artist to win Best New Artist.

Additionally, Kacey Musgraves became the first artist to ever win all four country awards at the Grammys after winning for 'I Remember Everything', while Boygenius became the first all-female group to win in both Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the full list of the records that were broken as compiled by VegasInsider.

Big four categories

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift broke her tie with Stevie Wonder & Frank Sinatra (3 wins) and became the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Album of the year category after winning her fourth trophy for 'Midnights'.

broke her tie with & (3 wins) and became the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Album of the year category after winning her trophy for 'Midnights'. Taylor Swift also extended her record as the most awarded female artist in the Album of the year category (she previously won for 'Fearless', '1989' & most recently, 'folklore').

Best New Artist

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Monét breaks Sheryl Crow ’s record and she becomes the oldest solo artist to win Best New Artist - Crow was 33 year, 18 days old at the time of her win, Monét is 34 years, 9 months and 4 days old.

breaks ’s record and she becomes the oldest solo artist to win Best New Artist - Crow was 33 year, 18 days old at the time of her win, Monét is 34 years, 9 months and 4 days old. Victoria Monét’s win also contributed to equaling of a record for the most consecutive wins by a solo female artist in the Best New Artist category - the record of 7-year long streak of solo female artist winners was first set between 1997 and 2003 and the current ongoing streak started in 2018 with Alessia Cara.

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish & Finneas ('“What Was I Made For') joined an elite group of 12 songwriters who have won two Song of the year trophies - they won their first Song of the year for “bad guy” in 2020; Billie Eilish also joins Adele as the only woman to win Song of the year two times.

Genre-specific categories

Pop categories

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift joined Kelly Clarkson and Adele as the most awarded artist in the Best Pop Vocal Album category (2 wins) - she won for 'Midnights' this year and previously in 2016 for '1989'.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

SZA joined Lady Gaga as the only artist that has won 2 times in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category - she previously won for “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat and she won again this year for “Ghost In The Machine” with Phoebe Bridgers.

Best Pop Dance Recording

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Minogue became the inaugural winner of the newly created Best Pop Dance Recording category, winning for “Padam Padam” - Minogue won her second Grammy 20 years after winning her first one (in 2004, she won her first Grammy for “Come Into My World”).

Country categories

Kacey Musgraves becomes the first artist to ever win all four country categories at the Grammys - this year, she won the only category she was missing, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “I Remember Everything” with Zach Bryan, and in the previous years she won Best Country Song twice (“Merry Go ‘Round”, 2014) & (“Space Cowboy, 2019), Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”, 2019) and Best Country Album also twice (“Golden Hour”, 2019 & “Same Trailer Different Park”, 2014).

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton extended his record for the most wins in the Best Country Solo Performance - he won his 4th trophy for 'White Horse'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Country Song

Chris Stapleton (“White Horse”) joined Lori McKenna and Josh Kear and equaled their record for the songwriter with the most awards in the Best Country Song category (3 wins).

Visual Media Categories

Best Music Video

The Beatles joined a group of 7 other artists that have won in the Best Music Video category more than once after they won this year for “I’m Only Sleeping” (they last won in 1997 for “Free As a Bird”).

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

John Williams extended his record for the most wins in the Best Instrumental Composition category, winning his 12th trophy in the category for “Helena’s Theme”; Williams also won his 26th Grammy overall, which makes him the 6th most awarded person in the Grammys history (in a tie with Pierre Boulez).

Latin Music Categories

Best Tropican Latin Album

Rubén Blades extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Best Tropical Latin Album - he won his 8th trophy for “Siembra”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Musican Urbana Album

Karol G became the first female artist to ever win in the Best Música Urbana Album category after she won for her album “Mañana Será Bonito”.

Rock & Metal Categories

Boygenius becomes the first all-female group to win in the Best Rock Song (“Not Strong Enough”) and Best Rock Performance (“Not Strong Enough”) categories.

becomes the first all-female group to win in the Best Rock Song (“Not Strong Enough”) and Best Rock Performance (“Not Strong Enough”) categories. Metallica extended their record in the Best Metal Performance category - they won for “72 seasons”, making it their 7th trophy in the category.

Dance/Electronic Recording

ADVERTISEMENT

Skrillex extended his record as the artist with the most wins in the Best Dance/Electronic recording category - he won his 4th trophy for “Rumble” with Fred Again and Flowdan.

American Roots & Americana Categories

Best American Roots Song & Americana Album

Jason Isbell became the first artist to win the Best American Roots Song category 3 times (winning this year for “Cast Iron Skillet”) and he became the first artist to win the Best Americana Album category 3 times after winning for “Weathervanes”.

Gospel & Christian Categories

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Best Gospel Performance / Song category - he won his 5th trophy for “All Things”.

Instrumental Categories

Best Arrangement Instrumental & Vocals

Jacob Collier tied Vince Mendoza and David Foster as the artist with the most wins (4) in the Best Arrangement Instrumental and Vocals category - he won his fourth trophy for featuring on säje’s “In the wee small hours of the morning”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Production