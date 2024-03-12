Kanye West becomes first rapper to score a #1 song in 3 different decades

In the chart week dated March 16, 2024, Kanye West & TY Dolla $ign's 'Carnival' featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti moved on one spot to a new peak position of NO. 1.

With rise to the summit of the chart, the single which is one of the songs off Kanye West & TY Dolla $'s collaboration album 'Vultures Vol 1' sees Kanye become the first rapper to log a NO. 1 Billboard Hot 100 entry across three different decades (2000s, 2010s, and 2020s).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West's position at the top comes 13 years after he charted at NO. 1 courtesy of his appearance on Katy Perry's 'ET' in 2011.

West scored his first Billboard Hot 100 NO. 1 with Twista’s 'Slow Jamz,' on which he appeared alongside Jamie Foxx in February 2004). His second NO. 1 came just a year later with 'Gold Digger' featuring Jamie Foxx which is the lead single for his debut album 'The College Dropout'.

He scored his third NO.1 in 2007 and his second as a lead artist in 2007 with 'Stronger' off his fourth album 'Graduation'.

His fourth entry at the top came 13 years ago through Katy Perry's 'ET' off her debut album 'Teenage Dreams'.

Kanye West whose 10-year-old daughter North recently announced that she's working on her debut album titled 'Elementary School Dropout' becomes the 10th artist with the longest gaps in recording a NO. 1 song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Longest Spans of Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s: