Kanye's 10-year-old daughter announces debut album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The 10-year-old North West appears set to follow in her father's footsteps.

North West, 10, announces debut album 'Elementary School Dropout'
North West, 10, announces debut album 'Elementary School Dropout'

The news has generated massive reactions on social media where users are concerned that the 10-year-old might be serious about ditching the classroom for the studio.

North West already has some musical experience as she made a guest appearance on Kanye's latest album 'Vultures 1' with her appearance on 'Talking' alongside her father and TY Dolla $ign earning her a Billboard Hot 100 debut.

The young reality TV star and artist stole the show at the parked-up Foot Print Centre in Phoenix when she announced that she was working on her debut album.

"Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album. And it's called "Elementary School Drop Out," she told the crowd.

North West has displayed a striking personality and artistic semblance to her father and her debut album is similarly inspired by West's 2004 debut album 'The College Dropout'.

The album earned Kanye his first Rap Album of the Year and would go on to become 4x RIAA platinum.

Fans will be curious to see if Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter would be allowed by her parents to ditch elementary education to pursue her music career.

Adeayo Adebiyi

