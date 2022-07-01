This is a follow up to the re-up of 'True Love' featuring Victony. 'Moving Mad' is a sensational single that showcases KaeStyle's versatility and artistry. It's also a display of his intention to establish himself as a talent to watch out for.
Rising star KaeStyle releases new single 'Moving Mad'
Rising star KaeStyle’s has released a new single titled 'Moving Mad.' The single was release on Friday 1st July 2022.
