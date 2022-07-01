RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising star KaeStyle releases new single 'Moving Mad'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising star KaeStyle’s has released a new single titled 'Moving Mad.' The single was release on Friday 1st July 2022.

KaeStyle
KaeStyle

This is a follow up to the re-up of 'True Love' featuring Victony. 'Moving Mad' is a sensational single that showcases KaeStyle's versatility and artistry. It's also a display of his intention to establish himself as a talent to watch out for.

STREAM 'MOVING MAD' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

