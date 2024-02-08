Jonzing World unveils new signee Glorious

His talent and versatility as caught the eyes of listeners including the seasoned music executive D'Prince who has proven to be an exceptional talent scout after discovering Rema and Ruger.

Jonzing World's new signee Glorious makes him the second artist on the label's books as he joins Gdzilla.

With D'Prince's track record of success with artists like Rema, and Ruger, fans will eagerly look forward to the Glorious' impact in the industry.

after dropping a couple of covers of Afrobeats hits; including Wizkid’s 'Ojuelegba', Davido’s 'Feel', and Kizz Daniel’s 'Twe Twe', Glorious finally makes his debut with 'Gum Body' produced by Choke Boy.