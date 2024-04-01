Joeboy announces new project, collaboration with MUSON

Fans were treated to a rare glimpse into Joeboy's world during the intimate evening, which blended insightful conversation with the exciting reveal of his next musical chapter.

At the event, Joeboy opened up about his artistic journey, from his breakout hit 'Fààjí' to chart-toppers like 'Baby' and 'Sip'. In a fireside chat that felt both personal and expansive, he shared the stories behind his music, the evolution of his sound, and the creative challenges he’s embraced along the way.

The hitmaker also announced that he will be dropping a new project in 2024.

“The new album will be out this year. However, I want to take some time to really prepare for the release. This way, when it finally drops, everything will be set up perfectly for a grand launch,” he said about his highly anticipated third album.

Joeboy further revealed a collaboration with the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) with whom he has crafted an orchestral reimagination of his hits, a project that not only showcases Joeboy's versatility but also the rich, collaborative spirit of Afrobeats.

This innovative fusion, set to premiere on his YouTube channel, underscores the endless possibilities within the African music landscape.