Arrel noted that the song was composed to speak about the ills in the society and propel government to taking actions that would bring about overall development.

The Artiste, who is also a producer, made this call during the official release of his new single entitled "Jano", held recently in Lagos.

“The Song- Jano is in consonance with what is happening in the country specifically and the world in general.

“I like talking about the ills in the society be it marriage, politics, insecurity and the likes because I believe that an artiste should be a voice to the voiceless, speak truth to power and consequently effect changes that would warrant development in the country.

“I grew up listening to artistes like Fela Anikulapo and the likes who are social crusaders ensuring the right things are being put in place” Arrel said.

Meanwhile, Moses commended the ace artiste, Mr. Adeleke David popularly known as Davido for constantly supporting the younger talents to thrive in the music industry.

He, therefore, urged other artistes to borrow a leaf from David’s efforts at lifting upcoming acts as a way of giving back to the society.

The Engineering graduate said such gesture is imperative because life is transient, noting that you might be the talk of the town today maybe not tomorrow.

Arrel had worked with different producers like Blackie, Spotless, Twinbeatz, Fliptyce Beat, Talking Finger on his songs -Let’s go, Bendova, Girls them, Kaabata, Ojuelegba, The Fisherman Son, Jano and Marry Me

Arrel was born August 22, 1993, at the ancient city of Ile-Ife, the Osun State capital, Southwest Nigeria. His father, Moses Iribevbe, was an officer in the Nigerian Army, and his mother, Rhoda Iribevbe, a small-scale business woman. Arrel was born the fifth of six siblings, and remains the only male among them. The family would soon relocate to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in Arrel's formative years, due to his father's Army postings.

Arrel received his primary education at Army Children School 2 Lafenwa, and his secondary education at African Church Grammar School, Ita-Iyalode — both located in Abeokuta. It was in this town he would begin to display a predilection for music, and his post-secondary education transition period before he gained admission to a tertiary institution offered him ample time to exercise this passion. He began buying a few musical instruments with which he could make and orchestrate beats to colour his own compositions.

Arrel then moved to Ogbomosho, Oyo State, for his university education, where he bagged a Bachelor of Technology degree (B. Tech.) in Fine and Applied Arts, from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in 2016. He followed this with a studious pursuit of knowledge in Software Engineering to facilitate his capacity in the technocratic production of music as well as build himself for the digitised realities of the modern music industry. The result was a Diploma in Computer Science from the National Institute of Information Technology, Lagos, in 2017.

