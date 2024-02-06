ADVERTISEMENT
The Grammys used & betrayed us, we should stop submitting our songs - Rapper Ikechukwu

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rapper Ikechukwu shares his thoughts on the outcome of the 66th Grammy Awards.

Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu Ikechukwu accused the Grammys of using Afrobeats for clout [Instagram/OfficialIkechukwu]
The failure of Nigerian artists to win any of their 10 nominations has generated reactions from Nigerians with many displeased at the outcome.

Rapper Ikechukwu took to social media account to share his displeasure as he accused the Recording Academy of using and betraying Nigerians. According to the rapper, Afrobeats was milked for its publicity and used to enhance the Grammy's appeal this year and in return, Nigerians got nothing as they were betrayed and the award given to others.

"We should stop sending in submissions and create our own award," Ikechukwu said as he called on Nigerian artists to stop sending in their songs for Grammy consideration.

"They took all of us over there, used us, and betrayed us," Ikechukwu said as he accused the Grammys of attempting to compartmentalize Afrobeats.

Ikechukwu's thoughts have been echoed on social media by fans who were displeased that Davido's 'Unavailable', Asake & Olamide's 'Amapiano', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', and Burna Boy's 'City Boy' lost the Best African Music performance category to Tyla's 'Water'.

Davido's 'Feel' and Burna Boy's 'Alone' lost the Best Global Music Performance to 'Pashto' by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. Davido's 'Timeless' and Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' also lost the Best Global Album to Shakti's 'The Moment'.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

