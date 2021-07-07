Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: LadiPoe's 'Feeling' returns to No. 1

Additionally, Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (Masterkraft Remix)” with Alpha P & Omah Lay jumps 15-4 on the Top 50.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, July 5, 2021

“Feeling” tallied 39.4 million in radio reach (down 8.3%), 12.9 million in TV reach (up 56.6%) and 2.05 million equivalent streams (up 5.7%).

It leads this week’s streaming and TV chart to become the fourth song ever to have reached No. 1 on all four major charts published by TurnTable Charts; Top 50, radio, TV and streaming.

Olamide’s “Rock” is down to No. 2 after spending three non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart. It drew 1.97 million equivalent streams (down 29.1%), 32.4 million in radio reach (down 21.1%) and 10.7 million in TV reach (essentially week-over-week).

Rema’s “Soundgasm” holds at its No. 3 peak for a second straight week. The song continues to grow on radio and TV across the country.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (Masterkraft Remix)” rockets to No. 4 – a new peak for the song following the African remix featuring Alpha P & Omah Lay. “Peaches (Masterkraft Remix)” tallied 42 million in radio airplay reach (up 105%), 3.53 million in TV airplay reach (down 29.6%) and 182,000 equivalent streams (up 227%).

The total chart points for “Peaches (Masterkraft Remix)” includes chart points for the original which initially peaked at No. 5 and another remix featuring Usher, Snoop Dogg & Ludacris.

“Peaches (Masterkraft Remix)” is Omah Lay’s fifth top five entry on the chart, first top ten (and chart entry) for Alpha P and Masterkraft’s first top ten.

Burna Boy’s “Kilometre” slips 4-5 while Ruger’s “Bounce” slides down one place to No. 6.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Joeboy’s “Show Me” moves to a new peak at No. 7, Cheque’s “History” with Fireboy DML rises 10-8, Buju’s “Outside” is up to No. 9 and Adekunle Gold’s “It Is What It Is” falls 7-10.

Just outside the top ten is a couple of debut entries; Rexxie’s “All” featuring Davido at No. 11 and AV’s “Big Thug Boys” at No. 15.