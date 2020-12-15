On December 15, 2020, TikTok exclusively revealed to Pulse Nigeria, a list of the top 10 Nigerian songs on its platform.

The list is based on the number of times videos are created with these songs and the list is based on songs used by Nigerians. Earlier in the year, Pulse Nigeria also obtained an exclusive list of the top 10 songs on the platform based on creates and views.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, explains that TikTok’s mission has always been to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users. “Throughout this socially-distant year, the platform allowed its community to stay connected by celebrating trends and spreading positivity. It has been amazing to see vibrant, diverse and creative content coming out of 2020 and we look forward to more of this in 2021.”

Here is a list of the top 10 songs in Nigeria on TikTok in 2020;

Number/Song/Artist Artist Song 1. Simi Duduke 2. LadiPoe and Simi Know You 3. Adekunle Gold featuring Patoranking Pretty Girl 4. Yemi Alade Boyz 5. Tiwa Savage Koroba 6. Cuppy featuring Rema and Rayvanny Jollof On The Jet 7. DJ Neptune featuring Mr. Eazi and Joeboy Nobody 8. Falz featuring Ms. Banks Bop Daddy 9. Korede Bello Mi Casa Su Casa 10. Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Jerusalema [Remix]

You can track links below;

