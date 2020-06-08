On April 8, 2020, this writer wrote an article about how TikTok and Triller were impacting Nigerian music during the lockdown. The article examined the origin of both apps and their impact on #Challenge Culture during the lockdown.

The world and global economy is still largely grounded, but things are starting to look up. While this writer was more cynical towards how TikTok and Triller might retain bored users during after the lockdown procedures start to ease, the use of TikTok and to a lesser extent Triller have only gotten stronger amongst Nigerian youths.

As this writer advised on that article, TikTok has become a promotional tool for Nigerian artists who want to see their singles break barriers. These artists have used #Challenge Culture as direct or indirect promotional tools for their music and they have been successful for it.

At the time of writing the aforementioned article, songs like 'Savage' by Megan Thee Stallion, 'Don't Rush' by British duo, Bugsey and Young T rode to success with the might of TikTok just as songs like 'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X, 'Roxanne' by Arizona Zervas and 'The Box' by Roddy Rich had done.

Nigerians songs like 'Bop Daddy' by Falz, 'Nobody' by DJ Neptune featuring Joeboy and Mr Eazi and 'Love Nwantiti (Remix)' by Ckay featuring Joeboy and Kuami Eugene looked like runaway winners in the Nigerian race to create hits of TikTok.

To verify the numbers, Pulse Nigeria reached out to TikTok to get the facts on the top 10 most-used Nigerian songs on the app. Here are the official results as of June 2020;