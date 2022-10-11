RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Harrysong reportedly arrested in Lagos airport

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning Afrobeats singer and songwriter Harrysong has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammad Airport upon his arrival in the state on Tuesday, 11th October 2022.

Harrysong
Harrysong

Details: Harrysong revealed that he had been arrested by men of the Nigerian police force at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport upon landing at the airport.

Read Also

He made the revelation through his Instagram story where he posted that he and his assistant were arrested by the police upon returning to the country from the United States.

Connections with the accusations of Slander by Soso Soberekon: Readers will remember that Harrysong was served a letter by Soso's Lawyers over claims of defamation.

Harrysong had accused Soso of trying to kill him when he appeared on a podcast called "Frankly Speaking".

The letter further demanded that the artist tender an apology, remove the defamatory material from all social media platforms, tender an apology to Soso, and also pay 500,000 million in damages.

Today marks the 7-days ultimatum given to Harrysong to meet the demands contained in the letter or face a legal suit. It's unlikely whether the arrest is in conjunction with the letter written addressed to him by Soso's lawyer and should it be, it will be most unfortunate given that the case is a civil one and doesn't concern the Nigerian police.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

