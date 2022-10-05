RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Soso Soberekon demands apology and 500 million naira in damages from Harrysong for defamation

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music promoter, businessman, and socialite Soso Soberekon has demanded an apology and the sum of 500 million naira from Harrysong over libelous comments made by the artist.

Harrysong, Soso Soberekon
Harrysong, Soso Soberekon

How it began: Harrysong appeared as a guest on a podcast called "Frankly Speaking" where he made claims that Mr. Soso Soberekon was after his life and had sent people to kill him in Port Harcourt.

Recommended articles

When asked by the host if he had evidence to back up his wide claim, the artist stated that he had documentary evidence in the form of pictures to back off his bold claim.

Soso Soberekon and Harrysong were believed by fans to be friends given that the two were affiliates of the Five Star music group to which Harrysong was previously signed. In disproving the claims of friendship and setting the record straight, Harrysong revealed that contrary to popular notion, he and Soso were in fact not friends and the latter was even after his life.

Soso Soberekon fights back: Soso's Lawyers have addressed a letter to the artists over his comments.

The letter dated 4th, October 2022 demanded "an immediate retraction, an apology, and payment of five hundred million naira for the libelous publication made of and concerning the person of Mr. Soso Soberekon on all social media platforms."

The letter further stated that there was no factual basis to his claim and it was merely a smear campaign to diminish Soso in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society and paint him as a "serial killer".

The letter gave Harrysong 7 days to meet their demands or face a legal suit for exemplary damages for injurious falsehood and malicious publication.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mohbad alleges that he was beaten in Naira Marley's Marlian Record House

Mohbad alleges that he was beaten in Naira Marley's Marlian Record House

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade in top 30 of UK Official Singles Chart Top 100

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade in top 30 of UK Official Singles Chart Top 100

Why I used to take my friends and family to concerts, Ayra Starr reveals

Why I used to take my friends and family to concerts, Ayra Starr reveals

Soso Soberekon demands apology and 500 million naira in damages from Harrysong for defamation

Soso Soberekon demands apology and 500 million naira in damages from Harrysong for defamation

Comedian, Mr Jollof drags singer Zinoleesky over 5M debt

Comedian, Mr Jollof drags singer Zinoleesky over 5M debt

Burna Boy and Rema reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy and Rema reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

'It doesn't get easier', Toke Makinwa reveals as she remembers her late sister one year after her demise

'It doesn't get easier', Toke Makinwa reveals as she remembers her late sister one year after her demise

BBNaija 7: I stayed till the finals - Adekunle shades Sheggz

BBNaija 7: I stayed till the finals - Adekunle shades Sheggz

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Korra Obidi [Instagram/korraobidi]

Korra Obidi reveals she lost a pregnancy before second child

Nigerian music star Omah Lay [Instagram/OmahLay]

Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property

Sheggz and Gbemisola Akinde [Instagram]

Everything he said to Bella, he’s also said to me- Sheggz’ ex confirms“abuse” claims

Ruger and Kizz Daniel (Legit)

'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel