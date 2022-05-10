RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

"Give me 2 years, I'll be bigger than Wizkid" - Portable

Onyema Courage

Portable, the ZaZoo crooner, claims he needs two years to be bigger than Wizkid.

Portable and Wizkid (Legit)

Portable, a street sensation pop singer and controversial artist currently in Dubai, claims that if given two years, he could be bigger than award-winning singer Ayo 'Wizkid' Balogun. The ZaZoo singer revealed this in a tweet on his Twitter page.

Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, collaborated with Poco Lee and Olamide last year on the viral song 'ZaZoo Zehh,' which dominated the streets of Lagos during the festive season. The song literally opened doors for the singer, who previously claimed in a tweet that Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' inspired him to begin making music.

Months later, on another tweet, Portable claims that he will be bigger than Wizkid in two years.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

