Future Sounds Vol.13 featuring Show Some Moe, Musta4a, Bils, Bigfootinyourface and more

1. SHOW SOME MOE - Kpé

Show Some Moe is a Nigerian recording artist and songwriter based in Lagos, the country's industrial capital. Moe's art radiates around conversations about his life and experiences, which is visible in his lyricism and other intricacies of his song-writing and conveys a wealth of talent and potential.

This song tells the story of a young, excited man who becomes entangled in a complicated situation when he discovers that the girl he admires and has been making advances toward is in a relationship with someone else.

2. Musta4a - Balance Riddim

Musta4a is a super talented singer and songwriter from Lagos, Nigeria who has piqued the interest of industry heavyweights such as Teni the Entertainer, Laycon, and Chase Music Founder, Jinmi Abduls. After taking his time to establish himself as one of the industry's most sought-after songwriters, he has released a new song titled 'Balance Riddim.'

3. Bils - Breakfast ft Simi

BILS, an international singer and producer, has released a new catchy single titled 'Breakfast Anthem.'

He features vocal-powerful songstress Simi on this dished-out record 'Breakfast Anthem,' who assisted the joint with her electrifying vocals.

4. Bigfootinyourface - Down by the River ft The Cavemene

Bigfootinyourface, a Nigerian music talent, returns with a new song for your enjoyment.

The Cavemen, a Nigerian highlife music duo, appears on his song 'Down By The River.'

5. Mazy - Señorita

Nigerian singer and music producer, Mazy teams up K3NZO for 'Señorita'.

6. Chimzy - Jo Funmi

Chimzy is an Afro-pop artist who grew up in Abuja, Nigeria and now lives in the United States.

The multitalented performer and composer popularly known as Chimzy is back with another smash hit song titled 'Jo Funmi' featuring BOJ.

7. SuperSmashBroz - Party Rider ft Minz

For 'Party Rider,' SuperSmashBroz, a buzzing Nigerian musician, collaborates with Minz, a skilled vocalist and songwriter.

8. Ak Songstress - My Proposal

AK Songstress, a beautiful Ghanaian female singer and songwriter, begins the year 2022 with this amazing song titled 'My Proposal.'

The aforementioned record follows the success of her previous single, Jonathan. The song helped AK Songstress gain a lot of fans in the music industry.

Akosua Kwakye, better known as AK Songstress, is an Ashanti-based Ghanaian dancehall singer and songwriter.

This female singer is a Ghanaian artist with a growing fan base. She has collaborated with Efya, Edem, Medikal, and a slew of other celebrities.

9. Raymond Fix - PERE

Raymond Fix, a talented singer, and songwriter, is back with this sensational and trending single titled 'Pere.'

10. Kidsfrmbaghdad - S.N ft Imma

K.F.B is a Calabar-based duo with a cult following in Nigeria's South Region. "S.N" is a collaboration between IdoubleMA, a Benin-based singer, and Madeinparris, a prolific uprising producer. Alté's unique and experimental music style is expressed in this song.