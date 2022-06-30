RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

The 'Peru' crooner broke down in tears backstage at Wembley Stadium after sharing the stage with Ed Sheran and performing his hit single 'Peru' remix.

Fireboy became the first Afrobeats artist to perform at the iconic Wembley stadium and the magnitude and importance of the moment weren't lost on the YBNL act.

A visibly stunned Fireboy was caught on camera with his head in his hands as he takes in the surreal moment of performing before tens of thousands of people and listening to them sing along. The rush of emotions and the overwhelming nature of the event had the superstar in tears.

Fireboy's Wembley performance is another landmark moment for Afrobeats which comes just days after he became the first Afrobeats act to perform on the main stage of the BET Awards.

Fireboy's emotions are shared by fans and stakeholders who have contributed to taking the sound across the world. It's not only a surreal moment for Fireboy but a surreal and unforgettable moment for Afrobeats.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

