Artist: Fireboy
Fireboy DML release third studio album 'Playboy'
Award-winning Afrobeats superstar Fireboy has released a new album he calls 'Playboy'. The album is his third studio album and it was released on Friday, 5th August 2022.
Album Title: Playboy
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 5th, 2022
Producer: (Track 1 - Eskeez), (Track 2, 5, 12 - P Priime), (Track 3 - Telz), (Track 4 - Bizzouch), (Track 6 - Blaise Beatz), (Track 7 -Phantom ), (Track 8, 11 - Zaki Amujei ), (Track 9 - Kel P), (Track 10, 13 - Shizzi, Kolten), (Track 14 - Type A)
Song Art:
Length: 40 minutes 30 seconds
Features: 6 - Ed Sheeran, Rema, Euro, Chris Brown, Shensea, Asake
Label: YBNL / EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Known for the sensibilities of his music, In 'Playboy' Fireboy explores his desires and proclivities while offering himself as a mirror to the average listeners as it relates to the difficulties that comes with giving oneself solely to one person.
