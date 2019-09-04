Nigerian rapper, Erigga is set to release his new album, 'The Erigma II' in October 2019.

The brilliant lyricist made this announcement via his Instagram account on September 3, 2019. For the announcement, he wrote, "ERIGMA II ALBUM DROPS THIS OCTOBER. ARE YOU READY FOR THE ILLEST BODY OF WORK IN 2019?"

While further details are unknown, he also made an announcement that excites fans. The rapper has a new song with Zlatan.

For a while now, Nigerian music lovers have tried to get the two rappers on one song. The issue once again arose earlier today after a fan tweeted, “@Zlatan_Ibile i just dey wait make you sing with @erigganewmoney de song go boom, Allah. CHECK IT OUT @Zlatan_Ibile.”

Erigga then replied that, “It’s done already.”

While Erigga has been releasing a few loosies, the rapper’s last set of major music came when he released his 2017 album, A Trip To The South. This also comes on a day which Zlatan teased his a song titled, ‘English Teacher.’