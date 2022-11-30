Artist: EMPIRE
EMPIRE releases highly anticipated compilation album 'Where We Come From'
EMPIRE has released their compilation album titled 'Where We Come From'. The album brings together different stars under the company for a 16-track compilation that delivers different sounds.
Album Title: Where We Come From
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 30th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - Kuami Eugene and MOG Beatz), (Track 2 - Blaisebeatz and Philkeyz), (Track 3 - OG Parker, Tee Romano and Sam E Lee Jones), (Track 4 - DRO. Phil Mango), (Track 5 - Hitmaka, AyeYB, Tee Romano and OG Parker), (Track 6 - SAK PASE, Kheilstone and Say-Za), (Track 7 - Semzi), (Track 8 - Nahreel and Shullv), (Track 9 - DRO and Phil Mango), (Track 10 - Ezkeez Productions), (Track 11 - Joker Nnarnan), (TrACK 12 - Hitmaka and Lenroc), (Track 13 - Happie, Alejandro Peltoniemi, BAK and Frankie Bash), (Track 14 - Khendi Beatz), (Track 15 - MagIcsticks)
Song Art:
Length: 39 minutes 39 seconds
Features: BNXN, Yaw Tog, Navy Kenzo, Fireboy, Wande Coal, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Asake, Kidi, L.A.X, Black Sherif, June Freedom, Kuami Eugene, Tolani, Cheque, Group Chat, Leli, Cheque
Label: EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: 'Where We Come From' is EMPIRE's brain child that brings together the stellar talents under the imprint for a collection of songs to solidify their position as the leading label in Afrobeats.
“This project ‘Where We Come From’ is a perfect example of music having no limitations,” Kareem Mobalaji, Regional Head West Africa said. “Yes we are from Africa, but we are truly determined to reach the entire world with our voice which is music.”
