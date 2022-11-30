EMPIRE releases highly anticipated compilation album 'Where We Come From'

Album Title: Where We Come From

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 30th, 2022

Producers: (Track 1 - Kuami Eugene and MOG Beatz), (Track 2 - Blaisebeatz and Philkeyz), (Track 3 - OG Parker, Tee Romano and Sam E Lee Jones), (Track 4 - DRO. Phil Mango), (Track 5 - Hitmaka, AyeYB, Tee Romano and OG Parker), (Track 6 - SAK PASE, Kheilstone and Say-Za), (Track 7 - Semzi), (Track 8 - Nahreel and Shullv), (Track 9 - DRO and Phil Mango), (Track 10 - Ezkeez Productions), (Track 11 - Joker Nnarnan), (TrACK 12 - Hitmaka and Lenroc), (Track 13 - Happie, Alejandro Peltoniemi, BAK and Frankie Bash), (Track 14 - Khendi Beatz), (Track 15 - MagIcsticks)

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 39 minutes 39 seconds

Features: BNXN, Yaw Tog, Navy Kenzo, Fireboy, Wande Coal, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Asake, Kidi, L.A.X, Black Sherif, June Freedom, Kuami Eugene, Tolani, Cheque, Group Chat, Leli, Cheque

Label: EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: 'Where We Come From' is EMPIRE's brain child that brings together the stellar talents under the imprint for a collection of songs to solidify their position as the leading label in Afrobeats.