RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

EMPIRE releases highly anticipated compilation album 'Where We Come From'

Adeayo Adebiyi

EMPIRE has released their compilation album titled 'Where We Come From'. The album brings together different stars under the company for a 16-track compilation that delivers different sounds.

EMPIRE - 'Where We Come From'
EMPIRE - 'Where We Come From'

Artist: EMPIRE

Recommended articles

Album Title: Where We Come From

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 30th, 2022

Producers: (Track 1 - Kuami Eugene and MOG Beatz), (Track 2 - Blaisebeatz and Philkeyz), (Track 3 - OG Parker, Tee Romano and Sam E Lee Jones), (Track 4 - DRO. Phil Mango), (Track 5 - Hitmaka, AyeYB, Tee Romano and OG Parker), (Track 6 - SAK PASE, Kheilstone and Say-Za), (Track 7 - Semzi), (Track 8 - Nahreel and Shullv), (Track 9 - DRO and Phil Mango), (Track 10 - Ezkeez Productions), (Track 11 - Joker Nnarnan), (TrACK 12 - Hitmaka and Lenroc), (Track 13 - Happie, Alejandro Peltoniemi, BAK and Frankie Bash), (Track 14 - Khendi Beatz), (Track 15 - MagIcsticks)

Song Art:

EMPIRE - 'Where We Come From'
EMPIRE - 'Where We Come From' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 39 minutes 39 seconds

Features: BNXN, Yaw Tog, Navy Kenzo, Fireboy, Wande Coal, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Asake, Kidi, L.A.X, Black Sherif, June Freedom, Kuami Eugene, Tolani, Cheque, Group Chat, Leli, Cheque

Label: EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: 'Where We Come From' is EMPIRE's brain child that brings together the stellar talents under the imprint for a collection of songs to solidify their position as the leading label in Afrobeats.

“This project ‘Where We Come From’ is a perfect example of music having no limitations,” Kareem Mobalaji, Regional Head West Africa said. “Yes we are from Africa, but we are truly determined to reach the entire world with our voice which is music.”

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apple Music launches new Replay experience

Apple Music launches new Replay experience

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is Apple Music NO. 1 album of 2022 in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is Apple Music NO. 1 album of 2022 in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya

EMPIRE releases highly anticipated compilation album 'Where We Come From'

EMPIRE releases highly anticipated compilation album 'Where We Come From'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced

Tems addresses trolls criticising her Dazed magazine's photoshoot

Tems addresses trolls criticising her Dazed magazine's photoshoot

Rema's 'Calm Down' & CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' amongst top 10 most Shazam Songs of 2022

Rema's 'Calm Down' & CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' amongst top 10 most Shazam Songs of 2022

'Crime and Justice Lagos': Showmax set to premiere its third Nigerian original series

'Crime and Justice Lagos': Showmax set to premiere its third Nigerian original series

Nigeria dominates Apple Music 2022 Top 100 Sub-Saharan songs

Nigeria dominates Apple Music 2022 Top 100 Sub-Saharan songs

Omah Lay drops colorful video for hit single, 'Soso'

Omah Lay drops colorful video for hit single, 'Soso'

Trending

Ruger, BNXN

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

New Music Friday (Cover: Mohbad)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others