Documentary of Afro-Funk music in the East tells the stories of its pioneers

The event took place at Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi, Lagos this film premiere followed the film’s prior screenings in Enugu and London. This event was hosted in partnership with Josplay Music, Piql Africa, Iba Aije, and Nigerian Funk.

This film is directed by Ed Keazor, produced by him and veteran Afro-Funk drummer Eddie Offeyi, and executive produced by Muni King-Keazor, Obi Asika, and Ed Keazor.

In an era where the contributions of our past music heroes are largely under-appreciated and under-documented, 'Ki’mon' not only narrated history but also celebrated the contributions of key players in Eastern Nigeria’s Afro-Funk scene, and further illuminates the complex cultural realities of a post-Biafra Nigeria.

Audiences were also welcomed with an original Afro-Funk song mix created by Alternative artist Suté Iwar, founder of the Abuja-based NGO Nigerian Funk who are a collective dedicated to preserving Nigeria’s music history).

