D'Prince's Jonzing World signs new artist Gdzilla

Gdzilla (pronounced Godzilla) whose identity remains shrouded in mystery was announced by Jonzing World on August 30, 2023, via the label's Instagram account.

Known for his exemplary taste and impeccable instincts that have seen him deliver to the world sensational superstars Ruger and Rema, D’Prince is set to make it a hat trick with the signing of Gdzilla.

Pulse Nigeria

Gdzilla's mask is shaped after the famous head of the famous fictional dinosaur Godzilla. The mystique the mask offers is synonymous with Ruger's eyepatch which remains a distinguishing marker of his brand.