In the evening of January 11, 2021, Davido and Burna Boy stans were at it again on Twitter. Burna Boy's fans were dissing Davido for using songwriters while Davido's stans were supporting their faves.

One thing led to another when Burna Boy's stans leaked a version of Davido's 'Intro' to his sophomore album, A Good Time. It also comes at a time when Davido and Burna Boy have an acrimonious relationship. Word on the street says that the song was actually written by Yonda, but it ended up with Davido.

A few months down the line, Davido and Burna Boy started beefing after word from Davido's camp allegedly leaked to Burna Boy's camp. The result of it is acrimony. But sadly, we have to have a conversation that an artist's use of songwriters is not a symptom of weak artistry. As a people, we need to stop being willfully obtuse.

In 2020, Pulse Facts Only did an episode on Davido and Burna Boy's beef. You can watch it below;

Davido also addressed the issue during his BlackBoxInterview with Ebuka on Bounce Radio.

On Thursday, Burna Boy is set to feature on a song alongside popular, yet obscure Australian singer, Sia.