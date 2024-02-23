Dice Ailes pays homage to Fela Kuti as he returns with new single 'Dicey Baba'

After taking a hiatus from music, the award-winning artist has made a vibrant comeback with a new single that will herald the arrival of a new project.

His new single titled 'Dicey Baba' is a self-proclamatory tune that starts with a sample of Fela Kuti’s 1986 record 'Teacher Don't Teach Me Nonsense,' and metamorphosis into an instant club anthem.

Serving as an attestation of Dice Ailes' reinvention and innovation as an ingenious creator, the record is a perfect re-introduction for fans who have been anticipating new music from him after taking a 24-month break following the release of his chart-topping EP 'Ladies First' in June of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dice Ailes does not stray away from his usual chest-thumping as we have seen on his previous records like 'Alakori' and 'Money Dance', on 'Dicey Baba' he alludes himself as a savior who is tasked with the responsibility of saving his fans from the hands of oppressive teachers, a metonymy for his peers in the music industry.