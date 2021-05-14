D'Banj's DB Records signs Tanzanian reality star, FEZA

FEZA joins Africa's premiere record label DB Records as the imprint's first lady and wastes no time in dropping "Bless Me", a soulful, mid-tempo tune with a blend of Swahili, English and Yoruba that totally exudes her musical talent and justifies DB Record’s CEO, DBanj's, faith in her talent that necessitated his return to the shores of Nigeria from his sojourn in the United States.

"Bless Me" was produced by David Acekeyz and video was shot and directed on an island in Lagos Nigeria by the prodigiously talented Clarence Peters and it sees FEZA display absolute artistic brilliance as she further adds life to an already amazing number.

"Bless Me" by FEZA is the perfectly needed fore-running tune as she prepares for her debut project dropping in the 3rd quarter of 2021.