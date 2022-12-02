Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor

The concert tagged "OBO Fana Concert" put together was put together by fans of the megastar to honor him amidst the recent tragic event he suffered.

The concert had in attendance thousands of fans who were thrilled to Davido's countless hit songs. Celebrity Hypeman and OAP DOTUN and DJ Tohbad were on hand to entertain the crowd with energizing performances.

Several upcoming artists including Berri Tiga were on hand to entertain the fans. Fans were also thrilled when a Davido look-alike graced the stage to perform some of his hit songs.

Fans and music personalities across social media have praised the initiative describing it as an incredible expression of love.

Award-winning superstar rapper M.I Abaga described the concert as the purest expression of love he has seen while describing Davido as a truly kind and deserving soul.