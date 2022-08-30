Davido spotted with Usher in the studio

Davido and Usher were earlier captured together on stage when the Afrobeats megastar performed a show in Las Vegas that also had Usher in attendance. Footages circulated online capture Davido teaching Usher African dance moves as the two thrilled the audience.

The clip of the two together in the studio suggests that there might be a possible collaboration in the mix. Davido has teased that he will be releasing his fourth studio album this year and with him in album mode, Usher might just be another addition to the album.