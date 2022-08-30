RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido spotted with Usher in the studio

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats megastar Davido has been spotted in the studio with American R&B and Pop legend Usher has been spotted together in the studio. The clip of the two artists spending time together in the studio on Tuesday, August 30th 2022 has generated excitement amongst fans.

Should fans expect a possible collaboration?: It's normal for fans to speculate the possibility of a collaboration whenever two artists are spotted together in the studio.

Davido and Usher were earlier captured together on stage when the Afrobeats megastar performed a show in Las Vegas that also had Usher in attendance. Footages circulated online capture Davido teaching Usher African dance moves as the two thrilled the audience.

The clip of the two together in the studio suggests that there might be a possible collaboration in the mix. Davido has teased that he will be releasing his fourth studio album this year and with him in album mode, Usher might just be another addition to the album.

