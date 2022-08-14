'Album on the way' Davido announces

Davido later revealed in an interview on The Dotty Show on Apple Music that he has decided to change the name of the album from 'We Rise By Lifting Others.' He further revealed that while he's putting the finishing touches to his album, he is yet to choose a new name for the album.

READ ALSO: DAVIDO CONSIDERS NAME CHANGE FOR NEXT ALBUM

In a new Development, Davido has revealed that he has a new album on the way in a tweet he put out on Saturday, 13th August 2022.

Davido put out a series of tweets extolling his personality and among the tweets is one with an affirmation and an unexpected announcement of his upcoming album.

"I shall love long Amen! To receive all the blessings God has in store for me! And you already know my blessing Nah OUR BLESSING! 001!! Album on the way! I’m inspired!!" the tweet reads.

Should Fans be hopeful of a new album: With no release date in sight and no new single coming soon, the likelihood of a new Davido album in 2022 doesn't look certain especially as 2022 is already in its third quarter.