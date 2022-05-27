Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

"Crazy man. Yeah, we were in Atlanta when he was having the release parties, and then from there I met Jason who works with Kanye, and then we just got in the studio and played them a couple of records, and obviously ‘Stand Strong’ is the one that fit them. And we flew out to L.A. and we shot the video. And hopefully, we got to perform a couple of shows with them." Davido recounts how the collaboration came about.

This is not the first time Kanye West will be working with a Nigerian as the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul has previously worked with Dbanj whom he signed to G.O.O.D Music in 2011.

'Stand Strong' has received positive reception as it reveals Davido's ability to experiment with new sounds and adopt a different approach to his music.

Speaking of how it feels to work with The Samples, "It was just a different feeling, a different kind of record. I wouldn't say I've never done a record like that, but I don't think I've ever released a record like that. But funny enough, my earlier records, before Afro beats and stuff, that's the kind of music I was geared to, like R&B, slow, soulful type stuff." Davido reveals.

Working with a genius and a 24 time Grammy winner like Kanye West gives listeners a hint of the direction Davido intends to head for his forthcoming album.