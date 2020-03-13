Davido has postponed his 'A Good Time' tour in North America over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Friday, March 13, 2020, where he announced his decision to put the tour on hold.

"I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!" he wrote.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recorded its first case of the deadly coronavirus disease in February 2020.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has now afflicted every continent on the planet besides Antarctica.

Nigeria has two confirmed cases of the virus, with about 100 people quarantined over possible contact with the index patient.

The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 115,800 people and killed over 4,200 worldwide, CNN reports.