Davido Mr Eazi to join Pusha T and Ella Mai at BBC 1xtra Live

Davido, Mr Eazi Pop stars to perform with Pusha T, Chance The Rapper and Ella Mai at BBC 1xtra Live

Davido and Mr Eazi will be taking to the BBC 1xtra stage this weekend alongside names like Chance The Rapper and Pusha T.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido to perform at the BBC Ixtra festival on Saturday, September 22 (Wireless)

Davido and Mr Eazi have been added among the list of performers at BBC 1xtra concert holding on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

The organizers of the event have announced the complete line-up for this year’s 1Xtra Live.

Hosted by the 1Xtra DJ family, the station’s flagship live music event will take place in London at the O2 Arena on Saturday, 22 September.

 

This year's edition will see Nigerian representatives in Davido and Mr Eazi, who will join the likes of Chance The Rapper, Chip, Ella Mai, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, MIST and more.

Over the years, the 1Xtra Live has built a reputation for bringing some of the hottest international and British acts on the black and urban music scene to one stage in cities across the UK.

With artists including Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, French Montana, Stormzy, Travis Scott, Bryson Tiller, Bugzy Malone, Krept & Konan, Sean Paul, Tinie Tempah and Kelly Rowland all having performed at previous years.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

