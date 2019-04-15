Amongst the artists excepted to drop albums this year are Davido, Wizkid and a few others. We’ve already been thrilled with singles from both acts.

While Wizkid teased fans with new music a few weeks ago, over the weekend, Davido made a video of himself, telling his fans that he intends to go ‘phoneless’ for the next one month to complete his new album, which looks like is already in the works.

Davido, whose 2017 smash hit single, ‘Fall’ continues to wax strong on the Billboard Hip-Hop and R&B Charts (currently at No. 16) took to his Instagram account and recorded the video, saying, “For everybody that has been trying to reach me on my phone, or WhatsApp or whatsoever, I have decided to go phoneless for the next one month, just so I can finish my album and focus on things I need to focus on.

“So if you are trying to reach me, call Lati (his Personal Assistant).”

While this might seem strange, music is an emotional endeavor that requires strong great concentration and dedication. This move is also not quite dissimilar to the tactics employed by Kanye West during the recording of some his great albums like, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

Let’s hope what O.B.O has planned is pure flames.

You can watch the video where he publicized his intentions below;