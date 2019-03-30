Wizkid hinted his fans about the new song with Drake at the Press Conference of his Canada tour in Toronto on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Talking about what it's like working with Drake, the Nigerian pop star said it’s amazing getting to the studio with someone as talented as him.

He said: "It's always exciting working with someone like Drake, I do my own little things in Africa and around the world. It's always amazing when you get to the studio with artists as talented as you are bringing different value to the music. And I want you guys to know that new Wizkid-Drake is coming soon".

The announcement of a new song with Drake is coming two years after Wizkid released “Come Closer,” a song in which he featured Drake back in 2017. Recall that ''Come Closer'' was released on Friday, March 31, 2017.

You’ll also recall that Wizkid had another collaboration with Drake in 2016 when the Canadian rapper featured him in his fourth studio album in a song titled “One Dance’’.

The collaboration registered Wizkid's name in the Guinness Book of World Records as the song became the most streamed song on Spotify globally.