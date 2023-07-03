ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido delights fans at sold out show in Washington DC

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has continued his Timeless Tour with the latest stop in Washington.

Davido delights fans at sold out show in Washington DC
Davido delights fans at sold out show in Washington DC

Recommended articles

On July 2, 2023, Davido continued his Timeless Tour with the latest stop in Washington DC where he sold out the 21,000-capacity Capital One Arena as he treated fans to a collection of his classic hit songs.

Davido's 'Timeless' album has broken multiple streaming records on all major streaming platforms including the first-week African record on Apple Music and Spotify and the first-week all-time records on Audiomack and Boomplay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido has previously performed songs from his new album to fans in Nigeria at the Timeless Xperience Concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos.

The Timeless US Tour is set to continue on July 7 as he would be performing at the Toyota Centre in Houston Texas US before heading to the Credit 1 Arena Chicago US on July 8.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

Davido delights fans at sold out show in Washington DC

Davido delights fans at sold out show in Washington DC

Joke Silva describes what it's like to love her husband post-dementia

Joke Silva describes what it's like to love her husband post-dementia

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Why Nigerians loved, and still love, Michael Jackson so much

Why Nigerians loved, and still love, Michael Jackson so much

Fast-rising Ghanaian Yaw Ray impresses on debut EP ‘Delay not Denial’

Fast-rising Ghanaian Yaw Ray impresses on debut EP ‘Delay not Denial’

Moore DH announces exciting two-track single 'La Familia' & 'On Me'

Moore DH announces exciting two-track single 'La Familia' & 'On Me'

KCee extends blistering run with new exciting single 'Ojaginger'

KCee extends blistering run with new exciting single 'Ojaginger'

‘Anonymous Nipples’ to be staged in Lagos August

‘Anonymous Nipples’ to be staged in Lagos August

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A list of all the winners at the 2023 BET Awards

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Nigerian artists with BET Awards

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

A Pulse interview with Nigerian music producer Ragee

Ragee: The producer behind the biggest Afrobeats song of 2023 [Pulse Interview]

Seyi Vibez's announces free show for Ikorodu fans

Seyi Vibez announces free show for Ikorodu fans