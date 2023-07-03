Davido delights fans at sold out show in Washington DC
Nigerian megastar Davido has continued his Timeless Tour with the latest stop in Washington.
On July 2, 2023, Davido continued his Timeless Tour with the latest stop in Washington DC where he sold out the 21,000-capacity Capital One Arena as he treated fans to a collection of his classic hit songs.
Davido's 'Timeless' album has broken multiple streaming records on all major streaming platforms including the first-week African record on Apple Music and Spotify and the first-week all-time records on Audiomack and Boomplay.
Davido has previously performed songs from his new album to fans in Nigeria at the Timeless Xperience Concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos.
The Timeless US Tour is set to continue on July 7 as he would be performing at the Toyota Centre in Houston Texas US before heading to the Credit 1 Arena Chicago US on July 8.
