Davido delights fans at sold out show in Washington DC

On July 2, 2023, Davido continued his Timeless Tour with the latest stop in Washington DC where he sold out the 21,000-capacity Capital One Arena as he treated fans to a collection of his classic hit songs.

Davido's 'Timeless' album has broken multiple streaming records on all major streaming platforms including the first-week African record on Apple Music and Spotify and the first-week all-time records on Audiomack and Boomplay.

Davido has previously performed songs from his new album to fans in Nigeria at the Timeless Xperience Concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos.