Davido headlined his debut concert on Sunday, January 27, 2019, performing before a sold-out 20,000 capacity crowd at the iconic London venue.

The DMW boss had happily announced just hours before the event that the tickets have been sold out ahead of the concert.

But in the aftermath of what was an historic moment in his career, questions began to be raised with a section of fans asking if indeed the venue was sold out as there were reportedly some empty sections spotted during the concert.

This was further strengthened by a report in the Guardian UK on Monday, January 28, where it was reported as ''nearly sold out.''

This immediately sparked another round of inquisition on social media forcing Davido to issue a response on his Twitter page.

In a post he shared on Thursday night, the singer shared an e-mail image from someone identified as Ola, sent to the managers of the O2 Arena, who confirmed that indeed the venue was sold out on the night.

With the caption, ''Our People and amebo ..... MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEXT'', Davido also hinted that his next plan is to sell out the Madison Square Garden in the United States.

Now that this has been officially cleared, we think it is more worthy to appreciate this feat by the singer, who in the past few years has put in a lot of work to ensure that Nigerian music is recognized on the global stage.